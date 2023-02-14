Tenn. High School Class President Is Killed in Car While Returning Home from Basketball Game

A beloved high school class president was fatally shot while on her way home from a basketball game in Ripley, Tenn., authorities announced over the weekend.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office, Christine Michael, a junior at Haywood High School, was shot to death Friday while riding as a rear passenger in a vehicle with three other teens who were traveling down a highway toward Brownsville, Tenn.

The group of teens had just left a basketball game that evening in Ripley when their vehicle was ambushed and struck by multiple rounds of gunfire coming from a suspected shooter or shooters in another vehicle, a press release states.

Christine, 17, suffered from a fatal gunshot wound to her back, say authorities, and a 13-year-old was also injured, per WREG-TV.

Since then, authorities have arrested two suspects in connection to the alleged shooting: Kevion Davis, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and have been denied bond. Authorities say they will also pursue an additional three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the deadly shooting, per the release.

It was unclear if either suspect has retained an attorney to comment or if either has entered a plea to the charge.

"They robbed me of my child," Christine's mother Tiffany Michael told WREG. "They took my baby. They robbed me. I'll never have grandchildren by her."

"I'll never get to see her walk the line, I'll never see her accomplish all the things that she started from day one when she put her feet on this earth," she said.

Michael says before she died, her daughter helped identify one of the alleged shooters.

"When the incident was going on, she was texting. So, she identified one of the people," said Michael.

Christine's high school principal remembered her as a straight-A student who "embodied everything you want in a student. But more importantly, you could see her soul — it was perfect," she said, WREG reports.

Haywood County School District Superintendent Amie Marsh said in a statement, "Christine was a promising student who had tremendous plans for her future. We are all deeply saddened by her passing and by the brilliant light that was extinguished Friday evening. Please keep her family in your thoughts."