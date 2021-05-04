'She Was So Innocent': Tenn. Girl, 10, Is Fatally Stabbed, and Mom Charged with Murder

A 29-year-old Tennessee woman is accused of fatally stabbing her 10-year-old daughter and critically injuring her 18-year-old sister during an attack outside her Memphis apartment building on Friday.

Lawrencia Reed has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of her daughter, Kamari Reed, as well as three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Reed has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and it was unclear Tuesday if the woman — who is being held without bond — had retained legal counsel.

Police were called to the scene Friday evening and arrived to find Kamari and her 18-year-old aunt, who has not been named, suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where Kamari was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Her aunt remains in critical condition.

A motive remains unknown, with investigators saying only that the stabbings seemed to be "a domestic violence situation" in a Twitter post.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help cover Kamari's funeral costs.

"She was so innocent and had her whole life ahead of her," writes Akeria Reed, another aunt of Kamari's. "If you met her, you'd love her. She is the sweetest ever."

Dozens turned out Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor Kamari.

Tykitta Franklin, who was also Kamari's aunt, spoke to WMC-TV, which covered the vigil.

Franklin said the entire ordeal has left the family devastated and confused. She told the station the little girl she loved so dearly died in her arms.

"My niece was my everything," Franklin said. "It's just so hard for me to be able to say that I was the last one trying to help her stay alive. She just ... I just felt her stop breathing."