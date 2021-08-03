Tenn. EMT Allegedly Kills Woman, Injures Another During Water Park Dispute 

"An altercation occurred in the water park parking lot which escalated into the shooting," Sevierville Police said

The employer of an EMT charged with the shooting death of a Tennessee woman at a water park on Saturday confirmed the suspect has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while police investigate the incident.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sevierville Police responded to a call for shots fired in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

Officers discovered two victims in the parking area who were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Kelsy Cook, 24, was pronounced dead later that evening. Angie Russell, 23, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page.

"Witnesses informed officers that possible suspects were in a vehicle leaving the parking area," police stated. "Officers were able to stop the vehicle and two persons in the vehicle were ultimately arrested."

Sarah Romine, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, police stated. Joshua Daniels, 30, was also charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

"The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred in the water park parking lot which escalated into the shooting. The investigation is ongoing," police stated.

Meanwhile, Romine's employer confirmed she was an EMT who worked for them.

"We have confirmed reports that an EMT from American Medical Response (AMR) Knox County, Sarah Romine, has been arrested on charges unrelated to her employment with AMR," said AMR spokesman Mike Cohen in a statement obtained by TV station WJHL.

"Ms. Romine is on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation. Her leave will remain in effect until the resolution of the investigation by local authorities. Any questions pertaining to this incident must be directed to Sevierville Police Department."

A representative from Cook's family released a statement, which was obtained by the station.