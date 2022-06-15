Doctors say that fentanyl isn't absorbed well into the skin, but recommend those who touch the drug to wash their hands immediately

Tenn. Cops Warn that Folded $1 Bills Might Contain Fentanyl, Though Doctors Say Toxicity Via Skin Is Low Risk

Authorities in Tennessee have warned residents not to pick up folded dollar bills after bills with fentanyl inside were found in two separate incidents.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that twice, a folded dollar bill was found on the floor of a gas station, and a white, powdery substance was discovered inside. The substance was later tested and found to contain methamphetamine and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

"This is very dangerous, folks! Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money," the sheriff's office's post said.

The sheriff, Nick Weems, wrote on Facebook that he plans to push for legislation "that would intensify the punishment, if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for such poison."

Weems added, "It enrages me as a father and the Sheriff, that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others well being, especially a child."

The warning was also shared by the Giles County Sheriff's Office, about 80 miles from Perry County, which circulated a photo of a very small amount of fentanyl, claiming it would be enough to "kill anyone that it comes into contact with."

Experts Say Risk of Skin Contact Is Low — But Advise to Wash Hands

However, medical experts have said that because fentanyl doesn't absorb well into the skin, the risk of intoxication from touching it is very low.

"Skin exposure is not expected to lead to toxicity due to its extremely poor penetration of the skin barrier, and symptoms of intoxication from skin exposure are unlikely," states a document on fentanyl exposure from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The document recommends those who touch fentanyl to wash their hands immediately.

Dr. Charles McKay, former president of the American College of Medical Toxicology and associate medical director of the Connecticut Poison Control Center, told the Hartford Courant earlier this year that it's extremely unlikely that skin contact with fentanyl would lead to intoxication.

"Proving a negative, as in, this could never be a problem, is potentially difficult. But in this situation, it really isn't so difficult," McKay told the paper.