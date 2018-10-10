Tenn. Woman Killed When Boyfriend Allegedly Runs Her Over with Car Repeatedly

A Memphis man is accused of killing his girlfriend by beating her with a brick before running her over with his car repeatedly in front of her neighbors.

On Sunday night neighbors of Amanda Petrowski heard screams coming from her home. When they went to see what was wrong, they saw Petrowski allegedly being beaten by her boyfriend and father of her two children, Santrez Traylor, according to local stations WREG ,WHNT, and Fox13 Memphis.

“She was standing when he first hit her and then she fell down and he repeatedly was hitting her with the brick, hitting her with the brick,” a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told FOX13. “Kicking, punching her. He was trying to make sure she was dead.”

Traylor, 34, then allegedly ran into her home to fetch his car keys before getting in his car and running Petrowski over repeatedly.

“He was backing up the car and running over her, backing up the car and running over her. I witnessed it about four times,” the neighbor added.

Some neighbors said they could not believe what they had witnessed.

Santrez Traylor

“We saw a car driving back and forth across the lawn, and we didn’t know what was happening from where we could see. But it turned out we were witnessing the murder occurring,” neighbor Jay Smoot told WREG.

When police arrived on the scene, Traylor allegedly attempted to flee, according to WREG. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to Shelby County Jail records.

As of Wednesday, it is unclear whether Traylor has an attorney or has entered a plea.

Hearing of Petrowski’s violent death, friends shared their heartbreak on social media.

“[Traylor] tried to take your beautiful spirit and could not so he committed this horrific crime,” a friend of Petrowski’s wrote on Facebook. “I pray justice is served and hope that a wake up call is given to the justice system on domestic violence.”