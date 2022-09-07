Tenn. Mom Days Away from 29th Birthday Is Killed in Home, Suspect at Large

A young mom days away from celebrating her 29th birthday was found shot to death in her Tennessee apartment, and her killer is still at large, police say.

According to a news release, police in Madison, Tenn., said the body of Treshai Siske, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds during a welfare check last Thursday.

A witness reported hearing arguing leading up to the sound of several gunshots.

No arrests have been made in connection to the slaying of Siske, but "strong leads" are being pursued in connection to her death, the release says.

Speaking with WKRN-TV, Siske's mother pleaded for answers from her daughter's killer.

"Why? Why did you take my best friend, why did you take my grandkids mama?" Siske's mother told the station. "I just want to know why."

"I just want… whoever did it, to know how much they took from us. I get it, you were probably angry with her… she just didn't deserve that," she continued.

"There's never going to be any closure. A part of me is forever gone," the grieving mother said.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the Siske family to help offset funeral costs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.