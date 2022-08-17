Tenn. Woman Who Allegedly Slipped a Jail Inmate Meth While Kissing Him Charged with Murder After He Dies of Overdose

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities allege she caused a Tennessee inmate to overdose after she slipped him drugs while kissing him.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Rachal Dollard was arrested over the weekend in connection to the February death of Joshua Brown — an inmate serving an 11-year prison sentence on drug-related charges.

The TDOC alleges while Dollard was visiting Brown at the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison in Hickman County, Tenn., she passed him a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine as the pair shared a kiss. According to the press release, Brown swallowed the balloon and later died at the hospital.

"This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow," David Imhof, Director of TDOC's Office of Investigations and Conduct said in a statement. "Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities."

In addition to the murder charge, Dollard has been charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

It wasn't immediately clear if she retained an attorney to comment on her behalf or entered a plea to the charges.