Brandi Giannunzio was babysitting 2-year-old Annie Burkett Shell and her younger sister in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on Aug. 9 when something went very very wrong.

Giannunzio, 26, called 911 to report that Annie was suffering a seizure. Responding paramedics rushed the toddler to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined that her seizures were a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

She died 12 days later, a week before her third birthday. Annie’s younger sister was unharmed.

Late last month, a grand jury indicted the person allegedly responsible for the toddler’s death: Giannunzio’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Benjamin Brown.

He is charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse, PEOPLE confirms. Giannunzio is charged with making false reports and accessory after the fact.

From left: Benjamin Brown and Brandi Giannunzio HCSO

A motive for the suspected abuse is unclear.

According to local TV station WRCB, Giannunzio was a longtime family friend. The toddler’s grandparents had dropped off Annie and her younger sister at Giannunzio’s home for about five months.

The family did not know Brown.