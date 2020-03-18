Image zoom Melani Sue Brown and King Brown Facebook

A 38-year-old Tennessee mother accused of stabbing her 3-year-old son to death before using the same knife to wound herself has died from her injuries, PEOPLE learns.

Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson writes in a statement that Melani Sue Brown died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brown’s death comes four days after grand jurors indicted her for the murder of her 3-year-old son, King Brown.

King was stabbed to death on March 11. Investigators still don’t know why.

The grand jury indicted Brown on several criminal counts, including premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder by aggravated child abuse, felony murder by aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

“May King Brown now rest in peace,” Johnson’s statement ends.

Lenoir City Police had alleged that Brown called her mother on the morning of March 11, claiming something was wrong with King.

The boy’s grandmother drove to Brown’s apartment, where she found King unresponsive on the floor, bleeding heavily from numerous stab wounds.

As the child’s grandmother was trying to resuscitate him, Brown allegedly started stabbing herself with the same knife she’d used on her son.

Police arrived and took Brown to the hospital with wounds to her upper torso and neck area.

King would have turned 4 years old in April.