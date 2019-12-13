Tenn. Mom Fatally Shot 'Happy and Upbeat' 12-Year-Old Son Before Turning Gun on Herself

Image zoom Facebook

Authorities in Tennessee have confirmed the deaths of a mother and her 12-year-old son were the result of a murder-suicide.

On Tuesday night, the bodies of Rachel Narancich, 43, and her son Asher Narancich were found inside their Franklin home by a family member.

Police were called immediately and responded to the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m, Lieutenant Charles Warner with the Franklin Police Department said at a press brief that night.

Both Narancich and her son had been shot.

“Really there was nothing that could be done to save either of the people at that point,” Warner said.

The following day, the Davidson County Medical Examiner announced that Narancich had fatally shot Asher before killing herself, WZTV, WKRN and the Nashville Tennessean report.

“This case brings unimaginable pain to the family, and our prayers are with them,” Warner said.

Asher was a student at Page Middle School, where counsellors were called to help students cope with the loss.

“Asher had only been a student in our school for a short time, but he was a kind young man who was well liked by his teachers and his peers,” Page Middle Principal Dr. Eric Lifsey said, WZTV reports. “Asher always had a smile on his face and was happy and upbeat. He loved being at school and being around his friends.”

