Tenn. Man Charged in Murder of Girlfriend's Teen Son During Argument Over $5 Debt

Authorities in Tennessee have charged a 32-year-old Memphis man with murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend's son last summer during an argument over a $5 debt.

On Monday, a grand jury in Shelby County returned an indictment against Michael D. Robinson, formally charging him with the first-degree murder of ZaQune Harris, a statement from prosecutors confirms.

He also faces charges for possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence, according to the statement.

ZaQune's murder happened early on the morning of July 12, 2021, in front of Harris' mother's home. At the time, Robinson was in a relationship the mother.

"Witnesses said Robinson and Harris got into an argument over a $5 debt and that when the argument escalated, Robinson went to his car and retrieved a shotgun," reads the statement. "He shot Harris once in the chest, then placed the shotgun back in his car and moved the car a short distance from the scene."