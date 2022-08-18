Man Accused of Killing Wife on Their Honeymoon Speaks Out from Jail, Claims She Was 'My Everything'

A man from Memphis, Tenn. who is currently in a Fijian jail for allegedly killing his wife on their honeymoon last month has spoken out.

Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, is accused of murdering Christe Chen, 36, while at Turtle Islands Resort on July 8. Dawson was later charged for her death on July 19.

Speaking from jail, told ABC News that he and Chen, who suffered severe injuries on her head, "never had any physical arguments in [their] relationship."

"What I can say is I am so sorry for the situation we are all going through now. We were supposed to have amazing holidays and I lost my wife," he said. "Just thinking she is not here anymore is so painful. I am thinking of her all the time. We were supposed to have an amazing life."

He added that he is "praying every day" for Chen, calling her "my everything."

Christe Chen. Christe Dawson Facebook

He claimed to the outlet that on July 8, he was not fleeing a crime scene when he took a kayak to a nearby island but was instead trying to give his wife time to cool down after the two had an argument.

"I just wanted to give her some space. It was normal for me to take a walk," said Dawson from a visiting room inside the jail.

He added that they had been drinking.

A resort housekeeper found Chen's body on July 9, and Dawson was arrested on July 11.

Dawson to the outlet that police did not tell him about Chen's death at first. Authorities told the outlet that he allegedly confessed to killing Chen before he retained a lawyer,.

On Wednesday, a Lautoka High Court judge in Fiji denied a request from Dawson's attorney, Iqbal Khan to release him before his trial, which Khan said "may take two years," according to ABC News.

"Why should he remain inside for that long?" Khan asked.

The judge also denied Chen's family's petition to be formal parties in the case so they could see evidence, noting that under Fiji law, the prosecutor is the only one that represents victims in criminal trials.

As for Dawson's previous alleged confession, Khan said on Wednesday, "At the moment, it is complete denial – he did not murder his wife. As it is, there's nothing implicating him," he said, referencing that prosecutors have not filed details of an indictment yet, according to FOX News.

Lawyers for Dawson and Chen's family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Who Allegedly Killed His Wife During Their Honeymoon Charged with Her Murder

A friend told The Daily Beast that Chen, a pharmacist, and Dawson, a nonprofit IT employee, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Memphis on Feb. 18. The date marked the first time that many of Chen's friends met Dawson amid their "whirlwind romance," according to the outlet. The newlyweds decided to wait until July to take their honeymoon.

Turtle Island Resort previously told PEOPLE: "We can confirm that an incident took place between a couple at the Island on July 9th, which has resulted in a tragic outcome and charges being laid. We cooperated fully with the police who conducted a thorough investigation and have now left the Island.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Out of respect for those impacted and given it is an open legal matter, we cannot provide any further comment at this time. We are deeply saddened by the event and send our sincerest condolences to Ms. Chen's family and friends."

The resort, which served as the location for the 1980 Brooke Shields film The Blue Lagoon, takes only 14 couples as guests at a time and offers visitors access to private beaches and amenities like horseback riding.

Celebrity couples of the past who have honeymooned at Turtle Island include Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, as well as Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline.