Grandma Arrested After Driving Her Grandkids Around in Dog Kennels in 95-Degree Heat: Police

A Tennessee grandmother was arrested on Saturday after authorities say she put her two young grandchildren in dog kennels in the back of her Ford Explorer, as temperatures rose to 95 degrees.

Leimome Cheeks, 62, of Memphis, is charged with two counts of child endangerment, the Memphis Police Department said in a news release.

Her arrest came after an unidentified citizen sent Memphis police cell phone video showing her opening the back of her SUV and letting a child out of a latched kennel inside, LocalMemphis.com reports.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows a girl slowly easing herself out of the cage and walking unsteadily for a few seconds afterward.

Cheeks’ grandchildren — a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old — told authorities that she put them in the kennels because there was not enough room in her SUV, according to an affidavit obtained by local news outlets.

She “admitted to riding from Whitehaven to Collierville with the children in the kennel,” an approximately 35-minute drive, the affidavit reportedly states.

Cheeks said she “also drove downtown, however she checked on the children periodically and later removed them from the kennel and put them in the rear seats of her vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

A police report obtained by the Commercial Appeal shows temperatures “reached 95 degrees” and Cheeks’ SUV doesn’t have vents in the back.

State child welfare officials are “now involved and investigating,” a spokesman told the Appeal.

“I’m just so sad for the babies,” neighbor Nikita Blake told local station WREG. “For them to be in the hot car like that in cages is sad.”

The children are okay after the incident, police said, according to LocalMemphis.com.

It is unclear whether Cheeks has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Attempts to reach her on Monday were unsuccessful.