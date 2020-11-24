Lillyhanna Davis was excited about eventually becoming a teenager, said her mother

Tenn. Girl, 10, Was Sleeping on Couch When Stray Bullet Entered Home and Killed Her; 3 Men Arrested

Three Tennessee men were arrested and charged with murder in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting that left a 10-year-old girl dead, say police.

On Nov. 17, Lillyhanna Davis was sleeping on a couch in her home on Blevins Road near Elizabethton, Tennessee, when a bullet came through the wall and hit her, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office says in a press release.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The alleged drive-by shooting took place at 5:30 a.m. when 21 shots were fired – with one of them striking the little girl in the head, the Johnson City Press reports.

Image zoom Police searched for this SUV seen leaving the scene of the alleged drive-by | Credit: Carter County Sheriff’s office

“I heard my husband hollering for her and we ran in there and my baby was gone,” the girl’s mother, Mary Davis, said, News Channel 11 reports.

“You don’t ever want to wake up to your baby and all you see is blood.”

On Wednesday night, two suspects -- Jediah Shane Glover, 20, and Jason Bryan Barber II, 18 -- were located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested them.

They are charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

On Thursday afternoon, a third suspect, Zachary Scott Scalf, 20, was arrested on the same charges as Glover and Barber.

Image zoom Jediah Shane Glover, Jason Bryan Barber, Zachary Scott Scalf | Credit: Carter County Sheriff (3)

Glover and Barber were arraigned on Thursday, the Carter County Circuit Court Clerk confirmed to PEOPLE. Scalf was arraigned on Monday.

None of them have entered pleas. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

They are scheduled to return to court on Monday.

Glover and Barber are being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $930,000 bond each. Scalf is being held in the detention center on a $900,000 bond.

Affidavits obtained by News 5, the Johnson City Press, and Elizabethton Star say that the alleged drive-by was “revenge” for an alleged shooting on Oct. 31 on the 100 block of Blevins Road when a male victim was shot during an argument.

In the meantime, Lillyhanna’s family is asking why this had to happen.

“I couldn’t imagine why someone would shoot up a trailer that has kids in it, a family in it,” Davis said, News Channel 11 reports. “She died in her sleep. She did nothing wrong. We didn’t do anything wrong.”

Her daughter had dreamed of becoming a teenager since she was six years old, she said.

“For some odd reason that was her thing,” she said. “She wanted that and it kills me I won’t be able to see that. She won’t get that."