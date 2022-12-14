Tenn. College Student Who Vanished the Night Before Graduation Is Found Dead, Car Burned

Barshay Wilson, 25, disappeared on Dec. 9

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 14, 2022 03:48 PM
barshay wilson
Barshay Wilson. Photo: Facebook

A Tennessee college student who vanished the night before he was set to graduate has been found dead.

Barshay Wilson, 25, was reported missing on Dec. 9.

His body was found around 3:50 p.m. Monday near a water treatment plant along Highway 70, FOX 13 reports.

The University of Memphis student died from a gunshot wound.

The Memphis Police Department tells PEOPLE that his death is being ruled a homicide.

Wilson was last seen at a party at a friend's apartment Friday in Southwest Memphis. The friend explained to police that Wilson dropped by around 8:35 p.m. He was there for around 15 minutes before he went outside to take a phone call, according to a missing person report obtained by Action News 5.

barshay wilson
Barshay Wilson. Facebook

The friend said she checked outside for him a little while later, but he had disappeared. She told police she tracked his location on a phone app and it showed that he was on the interstate, Action News 5 reported.

Police found his car, which was engulfed in flames, later that night around 10:30 p.m., according to Action News 5. His ID was discovered near the passenger side door, according to Action News 5.

He was found near his burned-out car three days later.

Wilson was scheduled to graduate from the University of Memphis College of Health Sciences on Dec. 11, the Commercial Appeal reported.

If you have any information on this case,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or submit an online tip.

