On Christmas morning, 12-year-old Artemis Rayford died from a gunshot to the chest

Tenn. Boy Who Was Fatally Shot Wrote Letter to Governor About Gun Law Last Year: 'People Will Be Murdered'

At just 12 years old, Artemis Rayford was so committed to discouraging young people from joining gangs and participating in gun violence that he joined the Memphis Police Department's Gang Resistance Education and Training program.

After the group discussed the effects of the state's permit-less handgun carry law, Artemis was moved to write a letter to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am a sixth-grader at Sherwood Middle School, and it is my opinion that this new law will be bad, and people will be murdered," Artemis wrote to Lee last year.

In the early hours of Christmas morning, Artemis was playing a game inside his grandmother's home when someone drove by and fired a gun. A bullet struck Artemis in the chest, FOX13 reported.

The boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition but pronounced dead, Memphis Police stated on its Twitter page.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Joyce Newsom, the boy's grandmother, told the TV station that Artemis was in the 7th grade and played football and basketball for the Orange Mound Raiders.

"I'm going to miss that smile, that dancing (and) real good character," she told the station about her grandson.

Newson told TV station WREG that she hoped her grandson's letter would inspire officials to take another look at the handgun law.

"They think these guns are going to save them but it's really not," Newson said. "There's got to be another solution besides using guns."