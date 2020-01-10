Tenn. Baby Dies After Mom Allegedly Goes Outside for Cigarette and ‘Me Time,’ Leaving Kids in Tub

Image zoom

A Tennessee mother of two is facing charges after her 11-month-old son died after being left in the bathtub after she allegedly stepped away to have a cigarette and listen to music on her phone, say authorities.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, of Knoxville is charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment, online jail records state.

Now that the child has died, she may face additional charges, authorities say.

On Wednesday at about 8 p.m., Leonardo called 911 after she found her 11-month-old son, Aiden Leonardo, floating face-up in a bathtub, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says in an arrest warrant, WBIR reports.

She told investigators she’d left the 11-month-old and her 23-month-old child in the bathtub alone in 4 to 6 inches of water while she stepped outside “to smoke a cigarette and have some ‘me time,’” an arrest warrant states, local station WATE reports.

Image zoom Lindsee Leonardo Knox County Detention Center

Leonardo said “she was outside for about 10 minutes and listened to two songs on her phone,” an arrest warrant states.

When she returned, she saw the water in the tub filled to the top because the 23-month-old had turned the faucet back on in the 10 minutes she was gone, the warrant says, WATE reports.

She found baby Aiden floating on his back while the 23-month-old stood in the tub, the warrant says.

Leonardo grabbed the unresponsive baby out of the water and placed him on her bed while she called 911 and listened as dispatchers told her how to perform CPR until paramedics arrived, the warrant says.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center where he regained a heartbeat, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

He was later transferred to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Thursday night, WBIR reports.

On Friday, officials at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced the baby had died, WBIR reports.

“Our hearts are saddened at the loss,” Knoxville County Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said, WBIR reports. “We expect additional charges to be forthcoming. As for now, the investigation is continuing.”

Leonardo remains held in the Knox County Detention Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.