Tenn. 5th Grade Teacher Charged with 19 Sex Crimes After Allegedly Posting Videos of Students to TikTok

Taylor Cruze resigned in May, allegedly after learning she was the subject of an investigation

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Published on September 13, 2022 04:07 PM
Taylor Cruze
Taylor Cruze. Photo: Rutherford County

A former teacher is facing 19 separate criminal counts in Tennessee where she's accused of posting inappropriate videos of students to TikTok.

Taylor Cruze, whose age was not available, was first arrested in August.

But it wasn't until last week that a grand jury in Smyrna returned an indictment against the former fifth-grade teacher.

A court official confirms to PEOPLE that Cruze faces five counts of exploitation of a minor under 13 by electronic means, five counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, and five counts of especially aggravated sex exploitation of a minor.

Additionally, she was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor — rape of a child, and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

A plea hearing for Cruze is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Cruze was released on $100,000 bail. Efforts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful, and it was unclear Tuesday if she had legal representation.

According to WSMV, Cruze allegedly engaged in inappropriate explicit communications and sexual contact with the students.

It was unclear how old the victims in this case are.

Sources told WSMV Cruze allegedly posted videos to TikTok of the students.

The report doesn't include information about the substance of the alleged videos.

Cruze resigned in May from her position as a first-year fifth-grade teacher at John Coleman Elementary School in Smyrna, soon after learning she was the subject of a criminal investigation.

