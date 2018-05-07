Who Killed Daniel Duignam? Mystery Surrounds Fatal Shooting of Temple U. Student in his Apartment

A college student in Philadelphia was fatally shot on Saturday, and investigators say there were indications of a struggle inside his apartment where his body was found, according to multiple reports.

The body of Temple University student Daniel Duignam, 21, was found late on Saturday night. He had been shot in the chest, groin and forearm. There was no sign of forced entry, but investigators say that the apartment was in disarray, according to CBS News.

“There was definitely signs of a struggle,” police Capt. Jack Ryan told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The house was ransacked.”

Police have not publicly named any suspects in Duignam’s shooting, but they believe it was not a random act. According to Ryan, they think that he “knew who was in the apartment with him” at the time of the shooting. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage to see if they can identify a suspect.

After the shooting, Duignam called 911, telling the dispatcher that he couldn’t breathe. When EMT workers arrived on the scene, they found him with several bullet wounds.

Ryan told the Morning Call of Allentown that a small fireproof safe had been opened, raising the possibility of robbery as the motive.

Duignam’s death has prompted Temple University to increase patrols in the areas around campus.

“On behalf of everyone at Temple, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family and friends at this tragic time,” President Richard M. Englert said in a statement. “They are in the thoughts and prayers of us all. The death of a member of Temple University’s community takes an enormous emotional toll on all of us.”

Duignam is from the small city of Tatamy, Pennsylvania. He was studying risk management and insurance at the business school.

“I am beyond heartbroken to let you know that one of our own has fallen to a senseless tragedy,” Tatamy Mayor Christopher Moren posted on the town’s Facebook page. “Dan was the grandson of former Mayor Luke Duignam. I cannot imagine their pain and sadness.”