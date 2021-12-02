"We will do everything to make sure there is justice," says the mother of Samuel Collington, who was shot and killed

Temple U. Student Is Killed During Suspected Robbery While Returning to School from Thanksgiving

A 21-year-old Temple University student died after he was shot Sunday during what authorities suspect was an attempted robbery following the Thanksgiving break, TV station WPVI Action News reports.

On Nov. 28, Samuel Collington parked his mother's SUV near the school's North Philadelphia campus when he was approached by a man with a gun.

"Authorities said while he was unloading his things, a suspected robber snuck up on him and a struggle ensued," the station reported.

Collington died from his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

His mother, Molly Collington, told Action News that her son was studying to be a lawyer, or even a politician.

"Our son was, and is, our hero and this senseless act crushes us," she said. "In his honor, we will do everything to make sure there is justice for Sam."

On Wednesday, Latif Williams and his attorney walked into a Philadelphia Police Department where the 17-year-old turned himself in because he was named a suspect, the Philly Voice reports.

Latif Williams Credit: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

"We haven't seen the affidavit of probable cause. We are now conducting our own investigation. We don't think anyone should jump to conclusions about this case. An arrest is merely an arrest," Williams' attorneys said in a statement obtained by Action News.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 20 and was denied bail, according to court records obtained by the Philly Voice. He has been charged with murder, robbery and several related charges, the documents state. It is unclear who his attorney is at this time.

In August, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Williams was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and other charges after he was accused of pointing a gun at a driver and fleeing with his car. A key witness failed to appear at a hearing and the charges were ultimately dropped.