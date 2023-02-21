18-Year-Old Accused of Murdering Temple University Police Officer Near Philadelphia Campus

A husband and father of four, Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald’s life “was ripped from him and his loved ones violently and senselessly,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said

By KC Baker
Published on February 21, 2023 12:54 PM
Chris Fitzgerald, Miles Pfeffer
Officer Chris Fitzgerald, Miles Pfeffer. Photo: Temple University Police Association; Philadelphia Police Department

An 18-year-old is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing a Temple University police officer Saturday night near the school's Philadelphia campus, say authorities.

Officer Chris Fitzgerald, 31, was found on the 1700 block of Montgomery Ave. in Philadelphia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body, according to police.

Fitzgerald was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.

A husband and father of four, Fitzgerald was the first ever Temple police officer killed in the line of duty.

"We join law enforcement and people across the region in expressing our heartbreak and outrage over this horrific crime," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement. "Officer Fitzgerald's life was ripped from him and his loved ones violently and senselessly."

The next morning, Miles Pfeffer was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and Bucks County law enforcement at his home in Buckingham Township in Bucks County, Krasner said in the statement.

Pfeffer was transferred to Philadelphia shortly after, where he was arrested by the Philadelphia Police, which is leading the investigation into the slain officer's murder, according to Krasner.

Pfeffer is charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer and related offenses.

He is also charged with robbery, carjackingand other related offenses in connection with allegedly carjacking a man after the shooting.

The deadly incident unfolded just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, when Fitzgerald encountered Pfeffer "during the course of an incident investigation near the border of Temple's campus," the district attorney said in the statement.

In an update about the shooting, officials said Tuesday that Fitzgerald got out of his patrol car in full uniform and approached three people dressed in black and wearing masks in an area that had been recently been beset by robberies and car jackings, NBC 10 reports.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police said Fitzgerald could be heard over the radio saying he was chasing a suspect in black clothing on foot, NBC 10 reports.

Video shows Fitzgerald chasing Pfeffer and telling him to get on the ground when they approached Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom said during the update, NBC 10 reports.

Pfeffer pulled out a handgun and fired at the officer, Ransom said Tuesday, according to Fox 29.

"You can hear the shots and see the muzzle flashes, 'bang, bang, bang,'" Ransom said.

"When officer Fitzgerald then falls to the ground, Pfeffer then shoots the officer, as he is on the ground, three additional shots, 'bang, bang, bang,'" Ransom said.

Pfeffer allegedly shot Fitzgerald in the head, Krasner said in his statement.

"Pfeffer is also alleged to have attempted to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his gun and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was laying on the ground and fatally wounded," the district attorney said.

But Pfeffer allegedly couldn't get the gun out of the holster, Ransom said.

Pfeffer fled the scene but allegedly committed a carjacking close to the location of the fatal shooting, according to the district attorney's statement.

The suspect is allegedly heard saying "give me the keys or I'll kill you," and takes the car, according to the police report, according to NBC 10.

Police found the car crashed nearby. Pfeffer allegedly called his mother and asked her to come pick him up, police said, NBC 10 reports.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, U.S. Marshals, the Central Bucks Special Response Team, and police officers swarmed Pfeffer's home on the sprawling grounds of historic Boxley Farm, which his mother owns, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Multiple weapons were seized from the property, CBS Philadelphia reports.

His mother was taken into custody for questioning, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Officers placed Fitzgerald's handcuffs on Pfeffer when he was taken into custody, Rob Clark, of the U.S. Marshal Service, said, CBS Philadelphia reports.

"That's a tradition we do anytime there is a fallen officer and we thought it was important by once again placing his cuffs on the suspect," Clark said.

Pfeffer is being held in Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility without bail.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf or if his mother is facing any charges.

