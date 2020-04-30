Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith allegedly had four sexual encounters with a girl under 18

Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player Telvin Smith Charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact with Minor

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: Telvin Smith #50 of ther Jacksonville Jaguars waits in the bench area prior to the start of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Authorities in Florida have filed criminal charges against Telvin Smith, alleging the former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker had sex with an underage girl multiple times last summer.

ESPN, the Florida Times-Union and WJXT report that the alleged sexual encounters occurred last August and September.

The Times-Union obtained a copy of the arrest warrant, which alleges Smith first met the underage girl on August 27, 2019, where she works. A co-worker told police she made sure Smith knew the girl wasn't 18 yet.

The warrant alleges Smith, 29, and the girl communicated via social media, and that on August 31, he allegedly met the girl at a shopping center and drove her to his home.

Police allege they had sex three times that evening. Smith was 28 at the time of the alleged encounters.

The warrant alleges Smith offered the girl $200 and asked her not to tell anyone. After initially declining, she eventually accepted $100 from him, using it to purchase emergency contraception from a drug store, according to the warrant.

A fourth sexual encounter allegedly occurred in Smith's car in September.

The arrest Wednesday comes months after search warrants were executed at Smith's home in Queens Harbour.

Smith's Cadillac Escalade was also searched, and allegedly recovered DNA evidence matching that of the alleged victim.

Smith was charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. He posted $50,003 bond for his release late Wednesday night.

It was unclear Thursday if he had entered a plea to the charge, and PEOPLE was unable to obtain information on his attorney.

Smith retired prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season.

In 2014, he was selected by the Jaguars as their fifth round draft pick, and Smith started 69 games between 2014 and 2018, making the Pro Bowl in 2017.