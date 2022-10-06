Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Miami Road-Rage Attack

Pablo Lyle has been convicted of a 2019 road-rage incident that left one man dead in Miami.

Lyle, 35, got into an altercation with another driver, Juan Ricardo Hernández, in 2019 and threw a punch that led to his death.

He has been found guilty of manslaughter for Hernández's death, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Tuesday.

Lyle's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOLE's request for comment.

"Today's jury verdict finding Pablo Lyle guilty of the manslaughter death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández shows the outrageous destructiveness of 'Road Rage' incidents," Fernandez Rundle said. "Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country."

She added that she is "very proud of the efforts and hard work by Assistant State Attorneys Shawn Abuhoff and Gabriela Alfaro that has brought a measure of justice to Mr. Hernandez' surviving family."

According to NBC Miami, jurors deliberated for over four hours before deciding on the guilty verdict. Hernández's widow was seen and heard sobbing while Lyle's face remained stoic. His lawyer left the courtroom after.

Lyle's family became emotional and yelled, "We love you" and "stay strong," as he was taken from the courtroom, per Miami's WSVN.

"[Juan] was an amazing person, always happy, everyone loved him. At work they loved him too," the victim's sister-in-law told NBC Miami.

The Mi adorable maldición actor could face up to 15 years behind bars.

"He deserves more years, so he and his family suffer like we're suffering," Ramos added.

Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez will decide if some of his time will be served via house arrest, per Local10.com. His pre-sentencing trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. local time.

An investigation ahead of sentencing will take into consideration that this is Lyle's first offense and that he has two children. His education and employment history will also be taken into account, Local10 reports.

"It has been and will be a very difficult world for them without Juan Ricardo. He was a joyous, caring man who loved his family and enjoyed life," Hernandez's family attorney Zena Duncan said, per Local10. "No measure of justice will right the injustice that occurred on that street."

Duncan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In 2019, Lyle's car cut off Hernández's car, according to the Miami Herald, Hernández then got out of his car and began allegedly screaming and banging on Lyle's car. The outlet reports that two witnesses saw Lyle punch Hernández in the face, before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video footage obtained by NBC 6 allegedly showed the encounter. In the video, one man can be seen running out of his car and punching the other after the second man had banged on his car. The punch knocked the second man to the ground.

A hospital employee confirmed at the time that Hernández died at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, WPLG reported.

Family members told the Herald that Hernández's brain injury led to an internal hemorrhage that left him unconscious. After several days in the hospital, his life-support systems were disconnected.

According to the Herald, Lyle was arrested by Miami police while at the Miami International Airport days later.