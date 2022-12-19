2 Teens Dead, Multiple Others Injured in Georgia Apartment Complex Shooting

A social media dispute escalated into a gunfight, according to Atlanta Police

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 19, 2022 10:39 AM
Atlanta apartment shooting
Photo: 11Alive

On Saturday around 5 p.m., multiple youths were shot during a gunfight at an Atlanta, Ga., area apartment building, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr., who spoke about the tragedy at a press conference on Saturday night.

After responding to the incident, police found multiple people shot outside. "It appears several victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, prior to police arriving on scene," the Atlanta PD said in a statement following the deadly incident. "We continue to gather information regarding the total number of victims and will provide an update once we are able."

A social media dispute had escalated into a "shoot-out," Hampton said at the press conference, and both sides allegedly bore weapons.

The fight, in which "multiple people were shooting," per Hampton, began inside before carrying over outside. The two deceased victims were found outside.

A 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy were also hit in the gunfire. They survived and were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"A week before Christmas, families should be preparing to celebrate. Instead, we have parents in Atlanta doing what no parent should ever have to do: laying their children to rest," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. "My heart is broken for these families. And I have anger in my soul. Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States."

Hampton also reminded parents to keep a close eye on their children, saying at the press conference, "Know where your kids are, what they're doing, check [their] rooms. Too many guns are in the hands of [kids]. This should be a time where we're getting ready for the holidays but we have at least two families planning for funerals."

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Related Articles
Fatal shooting in Vaughn, Ontario
5 People Dead in 'Horrendous' Condo Shooting Near Toronto
ROBERT E CRIMO
Dad of Alleged Highland Park Shooter Charged with Reckless Conduct for Signing Son's Gun Application
jasper wu
Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested
Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, Amy Brogdon Anderson
Before She Shot 2 Police Officers, Miss. Veterinarian Told Cops She Feared for Life, Was Being Followed
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene
5 Officers Charged in 2019 Death of Black Driver Ronald Greene, Who Was Punched, Dragged by Cops
CHP Capt. Julie Harding
Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death
Ja'Dee Turner
Ex-Boyfriend Lures Victim's Uncle Out of Home Before Going in and Murdering Her, Killing Himself
Quinton Simon, Leilani Simon
Quinton Simon's Mother Allegedly Beat Toddler to Death with 'Object' After Using Drugs: Prosecutors
Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, Amy Brogdon Anderson
Woman Who Killed 2 Miss. Police Officers Was Veterinarian; Cops Talked to Her for 30 Minutes Before Shooting
Christy Rozier
S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken From Us Tragically'
UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins
UVA Campus Shooting Survivor Says He Felt 'Hopeless and Powerless' When Gunman Opened Fire on Bus
Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace
Tenn. College Student Was Allegedly Stabbed 60 Times, Placed into Suitcase by Boyfriend
Shawnda Wood
Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson's Father Says He 'Wants Justice' After American Tourist Is Allegedly Killed by Friend
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjoZVIBLNfy/?hl=en alidspicexo 1st u gotta 💋kiss it bby ⭐️🖤 #555 #333 #111 9w
Social Media Influencer Ali Spice Dead at 21, Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others