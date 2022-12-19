2 Teens Dead, Multiple Others Injured in Georgia Apartment Complex Shooting

On Saturday around 5 p.m., multiple youths were shot during a gunfight at an Atlanta, Ga., area apartment building, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr., who spoke about the tragedy at a press conference on Saturday night.

After responding to the incident, police found multiple people shot outside. "It appears several victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, prior to police arriving on scene," the Atlanta PD said in a statement following the deadly incident. "We continue to gather information regarding the total number of victims and will provide an update once we are able."

A social media dispute had escalated into a "shoot-out," Hampton said at the press conference, and both sides allegedly bore weapons.

The fight, in which "multiple people were shooting," per Hampton, began inside before carrying over outside. The two deceased victims were found outside.

A 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy were also hit in the gunfire. They survived and were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

"A week before Christmas, families should be preparing to celebrate. Instead, we have parents in Atlanta doing what no parent should ever have to do: laying their children to rest," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. "My heart is broken for these families. And I have anger in my soul. Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States."

Hampton also reminded parents to keep a close eye on their children, saying at the press conference, "Know where your kids are, what they're doing, check [their] rooms. Too many guns are in the hands of [kids]. This should be a time where we're getting ready for the holidays but we have at least two families planning for funerals."

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).