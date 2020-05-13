Early Monday morning, Sandra Marci, 78, and Marianne Dzurenka, 55, were killed in their home, with a third resident also injured in the attack, police say

2 Teen Boys Charged with Killing 'Wholesome' Mom and Daughter at Conn. Home: 'It’s So Sickening'

Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly murdering a mother and daughter in their upstate Connecticut home – and critically injuring a third resident.

On Monday at about 5:42 a.m., Windsor police responded to a 911 call about "an untimely death" from a home on Clover Street, the Windsor Police Department says in a statement.

Officers found two women – identified as Sandra Marci, 78, and Marianne Dzurenka, 55, dead, and a third person critically injured.

The injured person, who has not been identified, was rushed to Hartford Hospital for treatment, where they currently remain.

After investigating, police arrested two suspects, identified only as two 17-year-old males from Windsor, The Hartford Courant reports.

The teens are charged with murder, first-degree assault, and criminal liability for acts of another, say police. One of the teens is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

They remain held at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Police wouldn’t say how the women were killed or what may have been the motive.

The violence left family and friends reeling.

“As some of you may know from the news, yesterday morning my mother, Sandra Marci, and sister, Marianne Marci Dzurenka were murdered in their home on Clover Street,” Matthew Marci wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

“The house I grew up in has turned into a crime scene. The monsters responsible have been arrested. However, nothing can bring back my loved ones who were needlessly and brutally taken from us too soon."

Matthew Marci also started a fundraiser on Facebook to help pay for expenses related to the women's deaths.

The family was known in town because of Windsor Optical, the optometry practice Marci’s late husband had owned for years, The Hartford Courant reports.

Marci and Dzurenka were poll workers who helped with elections, The Hartford Courant reports.

Mayor Don Trinks described the family as “wholesome,” The Hartford Courant reports.

"These are just really, really good, hard-working people,” he said.

"It's so sickening to think of this,” he said.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident but still encouraged residents to be careful.

"I’d caution everybody to practice safe practices at home,” Windsor Police Captain Andrew Power said at a press conference. “Lock your doors. Make sure your first-floor windows are locked. In talking to other officers, make sure your car doors are locked at night. Don’t leave your garage door open.”