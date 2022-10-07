Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting.

During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters.

Both teens face charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WOAI-TV reports.

According to the outlet, 25-year-old Novita Brazil has been identified as the victim in the shooting.

A GoFundMe for Brazil describes her as "the sweetest person you would ever meet. She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous, and had a heart of gold."

Another woman, who Salazar said was staying with the victim as an Airbnb guest, suffered a non-life-threatening injury after she was shot in the leg.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brazil was "completely innocent," Salazar said. "She was just up, burning the midnight oil, doing some work on her computer, and now she's dead."

According to Salazar, over 100 shell casings were discovered at the crime scene.

The teen suspects, who led deputies on a car chase, were apprehended 10 miles away in the back of a baseball field, the station reports.

In addition to the murder and assault charges, the 14-year-old suspect has also been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, while the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with evading arrest on foot, per the station.

It was unclear Thursday if the pair entered a plea to the charges. Lawyer information was not readily available.