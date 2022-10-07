Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects

By
Published on October 7, 2022 02:47 PM
novita brazil
Novita Brazil. Photo: Go Fund Me

Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting.

During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters.

Both teens face charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WOAI-TV reports.

According to the outlet, 25-year-old Novita Brazil has been identified as the victim in the shooting.

A GoFundMe for Brazil describes her as "the sweetest person you would ever meet. She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous, and had a heart of gold."

Another woman, who Salazar said was staying with the victim as an Airbnb guest, suffered a non-life-threatening injury after she was shot in the leg.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brazil was "completely innocent," Salazar said. "She was just up, burning the midnight oil, doing some work on her computer, and now she's dead."

According to Salazar, over 100 shell casings were discovered at the crime scene.

The teen suspects, who led deputies on a car chase, were apprehended 10 miles away in the back of a baseball field, the station reports.

In addition to the murder and assault charges, the 14-year-old suspect has also been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, while the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with evading arrest on foot, per the station.

It was unclear Thursday if the pair entered a plea to the charges. Lawyer information was not readily available.

Related Articles
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Oscar Dominguez, 37, Roxanna Carrero, 24, and Pedro Luis Carrero, 18
Texas Mother Found in Filthy Home Had Mold Growing On Her Body Before She Died; 3 Adult Children Arrested
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Jeremiah Nevarez
Suspect Arrested in Alleged Road Rage Shooting Death of 29-Year-Old Man
Aaliyah Salazar, 3 People Charged after Colorado Teen is Shot Dead Recording TikTok Video
3 People Charged After Colorado Teen Is Shot Dead Recording TikTok Video
On August 27th , the life of Ava Phillips was taken tragically by a senseless act of gun violence
Ga. Girl, 7, Is Killed by Stray Bullet When Dispute at Family Gathering Escalates to Gunfire
Oklahoma Woman Shoots at Police After Barricading Herself Inside Patrol Car. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbY6Sk1_cHQ. ABC7
Oklahoma Woman Accused of Shooting at Police From Inside a Patrol Car
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble and Raquiah Paulette King
Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion
James Howard Jackson
Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Freed in Lady Gaga's Dog Theft Case Has Been Recaptured
A 14-year-old, identified as Richard Jones, has been charged as an adult with murder and criminal conspiracy after police say he was the first to hit the man with a cone
Boy, 14, Charged with Murder After Philadelphia Man, 73, Beaten to Death with Traffic Cone
getting pulled over by the police for speeding
Driver Alerts Officer to Alleged Kidnapping After Committing Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over, Police Say
Sherry Cole, Jessie Allen
'Bone-Chilling': Teen Allegedly Admits to Killing 59-Year-Old Woman & Victim's Grandson with Hammer
Dale Daniel Spidle
Fla. Woman and Infant Nephew Beaten to Death, Neighbors Say Suspect Complained About Baby Crying