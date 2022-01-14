2 Teens Charged with Murder After Good Samaritan Dies Helping Assault Victim on N.Y.C. Subway Tracks

Roland Hueston was hit by an oncoming train in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 while trying to assist an injured man who'd fallen onto the tracks

Two teenagers are being held responsible for the death of a man who was hit by a New York City subway on New Year's Day.

Less than three hours into the new year, a group of people at the Bronx's Fordham Road subway station threatened a 38-year-old man with a knife before attacking him, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. During the assault, the injured man fell onto the subway tracks as a train approached.

That's when authorities say Roland Hueston, 36, saw the assault victim in danger and attempted to retrieve him.

Hueston was struck and killed by the train. The assault victim — whose name has not been released — was not struck, and was transported to the hospital with a fractured arm before being treated and released.

Using security footage from the subway station, authorities were able to capture photos of nearly a dozen people who are believed to have played a role in the group assault.

On Wednesday, two male teenagers from the group — a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old — were taken into custody in connection with the Jan. 1 attack turned deadly.

Both juveniles, whose names have not been released, were charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, and assault. The 17-year-old suspect faces additional charges of attempted murder and attempted manslaughter.

Hueston's mother, Milicent, spoke with the New York Daily News after his death.