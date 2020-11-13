Four Teens Allegedly Attack 15-Year-Old Boy Over Romantic Dispute Before Running His Mother Over

Four Florida teens have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking another teen over a romantic dispute, running over his mother in a van and left her there.

"This was a coordinated, planned attack, carried out by a group of teens who beat up a teen then ran over his mother, leaving her for dead. I can't even fathom teenagers doing something so heinous. Our prayers are with this family," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Early Monday morning, Polk County deputies were called to a Polk City residence, where they found a teenage victim and his mother, who was critically injured after being run over, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, authorities learned that 18-year-old Elijah Stansell brought three of his friends —16-year-old Raven Sutton, 15-year-old Kimberly Stone, and 14-year-old Hannah Eubank — to the victim's home to "handle" a dispute over an ongoing romantic issue.

"The suspects banged on the victim's front door, but the victim came out of the side door and into the carport to see who was there. The group of suspects ran to the carport, where Stansell physically attacked him. The victim retreated into his home, followed by Stansell and Sutton. At that time, the victim's mom came home, and the suspects ran off," the Polk County Sheriff’s Department alleged in a statement.

The victim's mother followed the four teens as they ran to their van, taking pictures of them and the vehicle with her cell phone. That's when Stansell allegedly "intentionally" ran into her, then ran over her before driving off, according to the sheriff's office.

There were multiple witnesses to the alleged crimes, as well as home surveillance videos.

The victim's mother remains in very critical condition in the hospital.

All four suspects allegedly admitted going to the victim's home to confront him. Stone allegedly admitted to showing the suspect where the victim lived and remaining in the van while the other three suspects went to "handle" it.

They all allegedly admitted to fleeing the scene on foot, being in the van when Stansell intentionally ran over the victim's mother, and then fleeing in the van after injuring her.

Stansell was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted felony murder, burglary with assault and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was additionally charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a minor on a victim 15 years old— a crime that was discovered after his arrest on Monday.