Police said robbery appears to be the motive behind the killing

Two 14-Year-Olds Accused of Murdering Texas Mom of 3 While She Delivered Uber Eats

Arrests have been made in connection with the slaying of Ryan Munsie, a mother of three who was killed Saturday night in Haltom City, Texas, while making a delivery for Uber Eats.

A press statement from the Haltom City Police only identified the two suspects as "14-year-old juvenile males."

Unless the state moves to charge the suspects as adults, their names will not be released because of their age.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

"Robbery appears to be the motive in the case," the statement explains, "and Munsie sustained a fatal stab wound to her neck during the attack."

Munsie was found unresponsive in the breezeway of an apartment complex by a resident at around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Her body exhibited "obvious signs of trauma," according to the Haltom City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground in the 4300 block of Northern Cross Boulevard, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and police officers worked around the clock to make an arrest in the killing of Munsie, 31, the statement says.

"Detectives were able to discover evidence that linked the two juveniles to the offense," reads the statement, noting that the boys were detained in Fort Worth by SWAT team members.

The two suspects "face charges of capital murder," says the statement.

They are both being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth.

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated online to help Munsie's husband with funeral costs.