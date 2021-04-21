Teenager Who Filmed George Floyd's Death Reacts to Derek Chauvin Murder Conviction: 'I Just Cried So Hard'

"George Floyd we did it!! justice has been served" 18-year-old Darnella Frazier wrote on social media Tuesday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for murder

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed George Floyd's fatal police encounter last May, is reacting to the verdicts Tuesday that found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of Floyd's murder.

"I just cried so hard," Frazier wrote in a social media post following the verdict. "This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU"

She continued, "George Floyd we did it!! justice has been served"

The 18-year-old added that her "heart goes out" to Floyd's family.

"Although no amount of charges will bring back a loved one, justice was served and his murderer will pay the price," she said.

Frazier's video went viral after the May 25 incident, fueling the worldwide response that sent millions into the streets to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of Floyd's death.

She testified as a witness for the prosecution during the trial, describing the trauma that has since followed her. She said it has caused her at times to lie awake at night "apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life."

"I heard George Floyd say, 'I can't breathe, please get off of me. I can't breathe,' " Frazier — who was 17 at the time of the killing — testified. "He cried for his mom. He was in pain, and it was like he knew it was over for him."

She told the court: "When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad. I look at my brothers. I look at my cousins, my uncles because they are all Black. I have a Black father. I have a Black brother. I have Black friends. And I look at that, and I look at how that could have been one of them."

Earlier Tuesday, Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of all three charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — that he faced in Floyd's fatal arrest last May.

Chauvin had been filmed pinning Floyd to the ground by the neck for approximately nine minutes, as Floyd pleaded for help.

Following his conviction, Chauvin was immediately taken into custody and will be sentenced in eight weeks. He faces up to 40 years in prison for the most serious charge.

After the conviction, Floyd's brother Rodney said that while he can celebrate justice for his family, he's aware that other families are still waiting.

"I'm feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no [other] family in history got that far," Rodney Floyd said on MSNBC. Alluding to other Black victims of police violence across the country whose families did not have a chance to have their cases tried in court, he added: "This right here's for everybody's that been in this situation. Everybody."

