Teenage Girl Dies 5 Days After Her Mother Allegedly Shot Her and Her Brother as They Slept

Five days after being allegedly shot in the head by her mother, 16-year-old Kloee Toliver of Oklahoma has died, multiple outlets have reported.

Kloee was declared brain dead by doctors on Monday and died the following day, Tulsa World reported.

Although nothing can be done to bring Kloee back, her memory will live on forever— in other people.

While she could not be saved, her organs have been donated to others and doctors say she has saved eight lives.

“With the donation of those organs there’s still hope, there’s still life in that community and there are people who were affected and actually able to benefit from those organs,” Child and family therapist Ebony Skillens told KTUL.

Kayson Toliver Kayson Toliver/Facebook

On November 1, Kloee’s mother Amy Leann Hall, allegedly shot Khloee’s 18-year-old brother Kayson in the head while he was asleep in his bed. Hall then allegedly turned her gun on Khloee.

After Kloee was shot, authorities claim Hall, 39, then fired at her 14-year-old daughter who was in the same room with Kloee, grazing the girl in the head and neck area.

The youngest daughter, whom police are not identifying, escaped to the bathroom where she was later able to convince her mother to turn over the gun, according to law enforcement.

“She kind of talked [Hall] down,” Okmulgee County sheriff’s investigator Duston Todd told PEOPLE. “That is heroic to face somebody like that who tried to kill you.”

Deputies were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday by Kayson’s friend, who was staying over and sleeping in his room.

“This is something they all woke up to,” Todd says.

“This seems like a spur-of-the-moment thing,” he says. “No one was expecting it. Everybody was surprised.”

After the shooting, Hall left the family’s home and, after a four-mile high-pursuit chase on a local highway with police, was taken into custody, Todd alleges.

Amy Leann Hall Okmulgee County Jail/AP/Shutterstock

Hall was charged on Nov. 2 with first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent. She is being held without bond in Oklahoma and has a court appearance on Nov. 29.

She has not yet entered a plea and it is unclear if she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

At this time, the 14-year-old remains in good condition.

Following Kloee’s death, Hall’s charges have been modified to include another count of first-degree murder.

Todd calls the attempted triple homicide an indescribable act of violence: “It is just pure evil.”

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Hall initially told police she didn’t know why she’d shot her kids.

Later, she allegedly said she thought she was defending them from her estranged husband — whom she had claimed was abusive, accusing him of a range of criminal acts, amid their contentious divorce — and “some part of me thought I was saving them.”