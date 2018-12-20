Teen with Developmental Disabilities Was Murdered by Stepdad Accused of Raping, Impregnating Her

A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the 2016 murder of his teenage stepdaughter who had developmental disabilities — and he’s also accused of sexually abusing and impregnating her.

James Holland will be sentenced to life in prison without parole after reaching the plea agreement in the death of 18-year-old Holli Jeffcoat, local stations KFDA and KWTX, and EverythingLubbock.com report.

In February 2016, Holli was found dead on the floor in her childhood home with her throat slit and uterus removed. The home had been set on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime, investigators believe.

Holland was arrested and accused of allegedly continuously sexually abusing Holli over a period of years, starting when Holli was 12.

Following an investigation, her mother, Debi Bryant Holland, 40, was arrested for allegedly allowing her husband to abuse Holli. Later that summer, the couple were charged with capital murder in Holli’s death.

After Holland’s guilty plea, Holli’s uncle Ronny Lemmond told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, “We’re happy ’cause he finally took responsibility for what he did and that he’s going to have to spend the rest of his life in prison thinking about what he did.”

However, he added, “But we’re mad because he had to wait three years to even say anything. And we’re mad at the district attorney for giving him the option to do so.”

From left: James Holland and Debi Holland Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

A month before her murder, Holli told school personnel that she was afraid of going home because she didn’t want to have sex with her stepfather. “The sex hurt,” the warrant states. “It also hurt when Holli ran in PE because she could feel her baby move.”

Authorities believe Debi Holland knew about the alleged abuse and told Holli not tell anyone because Holland paid rent and they needed the money. She also allegedly told Holli she did not want her to have James’s baby, and that James would abort the baby with a coat hanger.

Holli was described in the documents as being developmentally disabled and having the mental age of a six- or seven-year-old.

Officials allegedly discovered Internet searches on Debi Holland’s email address for incest porn, mostly involving stepfathers and stepdaughters, the warrant states.

Both Debi and James Holland have pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charges. Debi remains in Lubbock County Jail awaiting trial, according to jail records. Her attorney information was not available Thursday.