Teen Who Thought Dog Had Rabies Allegedly Shoots Her in Face Because He Had 'No Time for the Vet'

An animal abuse charge has been filed in Missouri against a teen who allegedly shot his dog point-blank in the face because he believed the animal was showing signs of rabies and he had no time to take the dog to the vet.

The dog, named Gloria, survived the shooting.

PEOPLE confirms the arrest of 18-year-old Harley Mobley, of Slater, who remains in police custody on $7,500 cash bail.

Mobley has yet to enter a plea to the single felony count he faces, and PEOPLE was unable to determine if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

A statement from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office alleges Mobley intentionally shot the pit bull mix in the face, knowing it would cause severe, life-threatening injuries.

Mobley allegedly told police he used a 20-gauge shotgun to put the dog down, because he thought she was showing early signs of a rabies infection, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Gloria Courtesy Danielle Reno

The affidavit alleges he told cops he figured he would kill the dog because he “didn’t have no time for the vet that morning.”

The dog was shot between the eyes and dropped along the side of a road.

The person who found Gloria on Oct. 9 brought her to a nearby vet; she was later transferred to Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kansas, for treatment.

The bullet is said to have entered the animal’s nasal cavity, continuing into her cheek and to the back of her mouth before exiting her cheek.

Danielle Reno and Gloria Courtesy Danielle Reno

Danielle Reno, CEO of Unleashed Pet Rescue, called the crime an “act of horrid cruelty” and “unthinkably cruel” on Facebook.

Gloria has undergone a number of surgeries to remove the remnants of several shattered teeth.