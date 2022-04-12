Teen Was Fatally Struck Getting off School Bus, Its Driver Charged Because Stop Sign Wasn't Activated
A 13-year-old boy with autism was fatally hit by a car moments after he stepped off his school bus Wednesday, according to authorities.
A press release issued by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in Detroit, Mich., alleges school bus driver Debra White, 65, did not activate the school bus's stop sign or stop lights while Zyair Harris crossed the street. He was hit by an oncoming car.
Zyair died at a local hospital on Monday.
"It's the bus driver's fault," Zyair's mother, Cassandra Jones, told WXYZ-TV that same day.
"My son was autistic, so you didn't care, you just let him out in the middle of the street," Jones said. "And then when he got hit, she pulled out; she saw him get hit and still pulled off."
White faces charges of second-degree child abuse and failure to stop at the scene resulting in death.
The release noted charges were filed before Zyair's death and the prosecutor would be reviewing it, pending results from the county medical examiner.
"I'm glad we got justice for Zyair. Thank you for that," Zyair's godmother, Micah Neal, told the outlet.
White was released on a $50,000 personal bond.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 19.