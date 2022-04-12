Teen Was Fatally Struck Getting off School Bus, Its Driver Charged Because Stop Sign Wasn't Activated

A 13-year-old boy with autism was fatally hit by a car moments after he stepped off his school bus Wednesday, according to authorities.

A press release issued by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in Detroit, Mich., alleges school bus driver Debra White, 65, did not activate the school bus's stop sign or stop lights while Zyair Harris crossed the street. He was hit by an oncoming car.

"My son was autistic, so you didn't care, you just let him out in the middle of the street," Jones said. "And then when he got hit, she pulled out; she saw him get hit and still pulled off."