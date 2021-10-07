Timothy George Simpkins, 18, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

18-Year-Old Suspect in Texas High School Shooting Arrested & Charged After Turning Himself in

Timothy George Simpkins, the 18-year-old suspect in the Arlington, Texas high school shooting that left four injured, has been arrested and charged.

On Wednesday, just hours after the crime, Simpkins was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Simpkins turned himself in to authorities that afternoon with his attorney, FOX affiliate KDFW-TV reported. He is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

Following Simpkins' arrest, police discovered a .45 caliber gun they believe was used in the shooting a few miles away from the school, KDFW-TV reported.

Contact information for Simpkins' attorney could not immediately be found.

Brenda Van Sickle, the Arlington police public information officer (PIO), previously told PEOPLE that police were called to the scene of the crime at about 9:15 a.m. local time.

"Apparently, it started between a fight between two students; one pulled out a gun. It is not a random thing," Van Sickle said in a statement.

"There was only one person shooting," she added. "This is an isolated thing between the two. Simpkins got into a fight with another student."

In the statement shared to Facebook, authorities shared an update on the victims, revealing that one individual is recovering at a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim is listed in good condition and a third "was treated for minor abrasions" and was scheduled to be released Wednesday afternoon.

A fourth individual — a pregnant woman — was previously treated at the scene and released with minor injuries, KDFW-TV reported, citing police.

Per authorities, students at Timberview High School were all safely evacuated from the learning institution after the shooting and were taken to a reunification center to meet with loved ones.

Since the incident, family members of Simpkins have come forward alleging the now-arrested student was a victim of bullying, The Dallas Morning News reported. (At press time, the police had not yet commented on any alleged motive.)

In a statement, family member Carol Harrison Lafayette said they believe that Simpkins brought the weapon with him to school to protect himself.