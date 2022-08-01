17-year-old Isaac Schuman was allegedly stabbed to death by 52-year-old Nicolae Miu, while tubing on Wisconsin's Apple River Saturday

Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones.

In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Isaac entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura, and lifted everyone around him up," the statement reads. "He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Stillwater High School Principal Robert Bach confirmed the death of a 12th grade student.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and everyone impacted directly or indirectly by their passing. During this time of grief we ask you to keep the family in your thoughts," the statement reads in part.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to WFRV-TV, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., was arrested Saturday in connection to the alleged stabbings of five people tubing on Wisconsin's Apple River.

Following his initial court appearance Monday, a judge set Miu's bond at $1 milllion, WQOW-TV reports. Attorney information was unavailable as of Monday.

Miu has been charged with with first degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, per the station.

He was taken into custody by St. Croix County deputies Saturday near the exit point for tubers without incident, a press release reads.

Investigators have not yet indicated if the suspect and victims knew each other.

A motive in the stabbings that left four others – one woman and three men in their 20s - suffering from "serious to critical injuries to their torso/chest areas," is under investigation, per the release.

Following the incident, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said, "We don't know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other, or what precipitated it," per the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him."