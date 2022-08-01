Investigators are looking into whether or not the group and the suspect knew each other prior to the attack

17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death While 4 Others Left Wounded in a Knife Attack on Wisconsin River

Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis.

A 17-year-old male was killed and four others were left critically injured after a knife attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin, authorities confirmed.

The tragedy occurred while the group was tubing down the river on Saturday afternoon in St. Croix County.

Officials from St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said investigators are looking into the motives of the attack and whether or not the group and the suspect knew each other prior, the Associated Press reports.

"We don't know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other, or what precipitated it," Sheriff Scott Knudson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him."

"Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody," he added.

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After responding to the scene at about 3:47 pm local time on Saturday, deputies began providing medical care to the victims upon arrival with help from other citizens, according to a statement posted by the Sheriff's Office on Facebook Sunday.

Two victims were later flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, while the other two were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital.

Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis. Credit: Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

However, the fifth victim was pronounced dead after being transported to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect or victims, but they did share that the survivors of the attack include one woman and three men in their 20s who are suffering serious to critical injuries to their torso or chest areas.

Meanwhile, the authorities said the suspect "is a 52-year-old male from Prior Lake, Minnesota" and "is being held at the St. Croix County Jail."

"His name is being withheld pending formal charges, which are anticipated for Monday," officials added.