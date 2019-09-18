Boy, 16, Stabbed in Fight Lay Dying as Eyewitnesses, Friends Videotaped His Death

Image zoom Khaseen Morris Family Photo

Authorities in New York say a 16-year-old boy died Monday after being stabbed during a fight that erupted outside a strip mall — and rather than help the injured teen or call 911, eyewitnesses recorded his death on their phones.

Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick spoke to reporters on Tuesday, telling them they are reviewing video footage of the fatal fight that claimed Oceanside High School senior Khaseen Morris.

“They videoed his death instead of helping him,” Fitzpatrick said, noting more than 50 teens either witnessed or were involved in Monday’s brawl, which happened in Oceanside after school was dismissed.

“This can’t go on,” Fitzpatrick said. “Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious.”

Fitzpatrick said Morris was targeted by up to seven teens after walking another boy’s girlfriend to her home.

As the fight unfolded, Morris was stabbed once in the chest, Fitzpatrick said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Fitzpatrick said he wants other eyewitnesses who may have videotaped the brawl to come forward.

Investigators are reviewing the footage they’ve been able to acquire, and are identifying possible suspects.

Keyanna Morris, Khaseen’s sister, told CBS in New York she hopes justice is served.

“Everyone loved him and he loved everyone,” Keyanna said. “He was amazing.”

Jasmine Ortiz, a parent of an Oceanside High School student, commented to CBS: “These kids, they have no humanity.”

The fight also left another teen with head injuries and a broken arm.