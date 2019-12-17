Teen Sought in Connection with Tessa Majors' Stabbing Is on the Run in N.Y.C.

Image zoom Tessa Majors Tessa Majors/Instagram

Police are searching parts of New York City for a 14-year-old suspect wanted for his alleged role in the stabbing murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

Sources at the NYPD tell PEOPLE officers swarmed Harlem Monday afternoon, looking for the teen, who has not been named.

According to sources, the teen was in a car being driven to a police station where he was expected to speak with investigators about Majors’ Thursday night killing.

The musically gifted 18-year-old Virginia native was stabbed during what sources have described as a botched robbery inside Morningside Park, which is adjacent to the Barnard and Columbia University campuses in northern Manhattan.

The attack happened steps from Majors’ dormitory.

The sources tell PEOPLE the adult relative who was driving the teen suspect to the police station called detectives after the boy opened the car door and fled near 125th Street.

The 14-year-old suspect is one of three teens police allege killed Majors.

Sources say the teen is still on the run, and is believed to be the suspect who wielded the knife used in Majors’ murder.

So far, two teens — one 13 and the other, 14 — have been detained by police.

The 13-year-old has been charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. The 14-year-old was released Sunday without charges.

Majors’ grandmother, Martha Burton, tells PEOPLE it is hard to comprehend that Tessa is gone.

“She had a younger brother, two years younger,” Burton says. “I am praying for him. They were so close, I never saw them fight. It’s so hard for him.”