Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister, 8, from Alleged Kidnapper: Police

Police said the boy's actions also helped them identify the 17-year-old alleged suspect following the incident in Michigan last week

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 10:54 AM
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old helped save his younger sister from an alleged kidnapper by using a slingshot to fend off the suspect during an incident in Michigan last week.

The Michigan Statement Police Department said in a press release Friday, per ABC News, that an "unknown male appeared from the woods" and entered the siblings' property in a rural area of Alpena County on Wednesday, when the 8-year-old girl was mushroom hunting.

"The suspect had come through the woods onto the property and came from behind her, grabbed her like you'd see in the movies — hand over the mouth, arm around the waist — and was attempting to pull her into the woods," Lieutenant John Grimshaw from the Michigan State Police Department told WGTU.

Grimshaw said that the girl's older brother witnessed what was happening and used a slingshot to fire two shots at the suspect — one to his head and the other to his chest — which allowed his sister to break free. The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old from Alpena, then fled the area, he added.

The Michigan Statement Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
WBNS 10TV/Youtube

Praising the teen who saved his sibling, Grimshaw said, "He really is the one that I believe saved his sister's, either life, or [from] something seriously bad happening to her. For a 14-year-old to see that and pop into action that quickly is extraordinary, and he should be commended for it."

"You wouldn't think in this world that if you were playing in your own backyard or on your own property that you would be concerned about something like this, but it just goes to show that there's evil out there, and it can find anybody anywhere," he added.

The suspect was later found by state troopers hiding at a nearby gas station, per ABC News. Grimshaw said the teen's heroic actions helped them identify the 17-year-old, as he had injuries on his body from the slingshot.

The perpetrator was taken into custody and allegedly confessed that he "planned on severely beating the victim," police said, per ABC News.

According to NBC News, the suspect has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of assault and battery. His name has not been released.

Related Articles
Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz
2 Teen Best Friends Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver: '2 Guys that People Loved to Be Around'
Law enforcement authorities removing bodies from a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
5 Dead, Including 9-Year-Old, in Texas 'Execution Style' Shooting by Alleged Drunk Gunman
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Calif. Man Convicted of Murder After Ramming Car Full of Teens Who Played Doorbell Prank
Woman Kidnapped in Brooklyn. https://twitter.com/NYPDTips/status/1649731573107785729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649731573107785729%7Ctwgr%5E089b9f35dce3b1483d8460ff72cee2c19f86cbc9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fabc7ny.com%2Fwoman-kidnapped-gravesend-brooklyn%2F13169726%2F. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers
N.Y.C. Police Searching for Suspect in Alleged Kidnapping Off Street
6 yo and Parents Shot in N.C. After Girl's Basketball Rolls into Neighbor's Yard
6-Year-Old Girl and Her Parents Shot After a Basketball Rolls into Their Neighbor's Yard
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Search Intensifies for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances, Police Say
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ffk7m3-help-family hed: Honor student offered two boys a lift to get them out of the snow, then they allegedly killed him
Honors Student, 17, Killed After Offering Teenagers a Ride: 'Thought He Was Doing the Right Thing'
Cartez Daniels, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, Sanai Daniels
Illinois Teen Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, 9-Year-Old Girl and Child's Father in Home Invasion
https://www.cspnews.org/post/new-fairfield-woman-accused-of-sexual-assault Caption: Andie Rosafort Credit: Connecticut State Police
Lunch Aide Allegedly Texted Boy, 'Want to See Something?,' Then Sent Nude Photos, Sexually Assaulted Him
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Children Dead, 2 Injured in Stabbing at Texas Home During Child Protective Services Visit
Lydia Elking, 15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched so Many Lives'
15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched So Many Lives'
Police in Columbus, Georgia, responded to the shooting at a local Shell gas station Friday night to find nine children, including a five-year-old child, injured with gunshot wounds. The Columbus Police Department has made no arrests in the case, and the nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police were dispatched to the crime scene at 10:11 p.m. Friday. Google Maps
2 Arrested, Including Minor, in Georgia Gas Station Shooting that Injured 9 Children
Christine Michael
Tenn. High School Class President Is Killed in Car While Returning Home from Basketball Game
Anthony Avalos
Anthony Avalos' 4th Grade Teacher Shares Heartbreaking Note He Wrote Her 2 Weeks Before His Alleged Murder
A 14-year-old, identified as Richard Jones, has been charged as an adult with murder and criminal conspiracy after police say he was the first to hit the man with a cone
Boy, 14, Charged with Murder After Philadelphia Man, 73, Beaten to Death with Traffic Cone
Benjamin Obadiah Foster
Wanted Ore. Man Accused of Torturing Woman Is Using Dating Apps to Find Victims and Evade Capture: Police