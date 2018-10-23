Hero 15-Year-Old Saves Mom from Possible Rape by Restraining Alleged Attacker

A Texas man who allegedly broke into a home and attempted to rape a woman was stopped and restrained by the woman’s 15-year-old son until police arrived, PEOPLE confirms.

John Wayne Morris, 37, faces charges of burglary with intent to commit a sexual assault after allegedly attempting to rape a Robinson mother in her own home, according to a Robinson Police Department press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Late Thursday night, Morris allegedly broke into a house and went into a woman’s bedroom. The woman told police she awoke to find Morris on top of her, holding her down by her shoulders, the release states. When she screamed for help, Morris allegedly told her he wasn’t alone.

“[The woman] said that Morris threatened her by telling her that he had someone watching her children and that they would kill them,” Chief Phillip Prasifka said in the press release. “[She] stated that she was afraid to fight back because she was afraid that her children would be harmed.”

During the alleged attack, the woman’s 15-year-old son entered her bedroom and confronted Morris. The teen pulled Morris off his mother and eventually restrained him while his two siblings called police.

When officers arrived at the home, the siblings explained that their brother was inside holding Morris. Officers found the 15-year-old with his arms around Morris’s neck, according to the press release.

Investigators believe Morris entered the home through an unlocked door. While he lives in the area, he does not have a direct link to the woman or her family, the release states.

Morris was still in jail in the custody of McLennan County as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

It is unclear whether Morris has an attorney or has entered a plea.