Teen Race Car Driver Daniel Dye Arrested for Allegedly Punching Classmate in the Groin

Daniel Dye, a race car driver in the ARCA Racing Series was arrested for allegedly punching a student in the groin at his Florida high school on Tuesday.

Dye, 18, allegedly approached a classmate – who wished to remain anonymous – while the classmate was sitting in a chair, and began dancing and grinding with his groin and pelvic area near his classmate's face, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The police report states that Dye's classmate attempted to push him away with his left arm, and Dye continued to dance and grind in the boy's face for about another minute until he stopped.

The classmate thought the incident was over after Dye ceased his pelvic movements; however, the race car driver then came up from behind the boy and punched him in the groin area, per the report.

The boy told police he fell to the ground in pain. He then left the school and drove home, where his father took him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a possible ruptured testicle and was referred to a urologist.

Dye was jailed on a charge of felony battery at the Volusia County Branch Jail and was released on $2,500 bail, court records show.

The Daytona Police Department did not wish to comment on the incident.

PEOPLE's request for comment from the high school, as well as Dye's attorney, Aaron Delgado, was not immediately returned.

Dye has also now been suspended from NASCAR's ARCA competition.

"Daniel Dye has been suspended indefinitely from ARCA competition for a violation of the 2022 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1.E.2, a behavioral penalty which references ARCA Member Conduct Guidelines," a statement posted to ARCA's website on Wednesday read.