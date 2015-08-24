Teen Posed as Modeling Agent to Trick Young Girls into Sending Him Naked Photos: Prosecutors

Prosecutors say a California 19-year-old man posed as a modeling agent in order to convince at least 21 underage girls to send him nude photos, and then used those photos to blackmail the girls into sending him more.

Cesar Mauricio Estrada-Davila faces more than 150 counts, including engaging in revenge porn, possessing child porn and committing lewd acts, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Prosecutors claim that between January and April, Estrada-Davila reached out to young girls on social media pretending to be a modeling agent.

He told the victims, all of whom were under 18 and some who were as young as 12, that he could make them “Facebook famous” if they sent him photographs, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Prosecutors say that he then used the pictures he received to blackmail the girls into sending more explicit photos and videos. If they didn’t, Estrada-Davila allegedly threatened to release the images that had already been sent where the girls’ family and friends could see them.

One of the alleged victims eventually told her parents, who contacted authorities. Thus far, 21 victims have come forward.

Estrada-Davila, who faces up to life in prison for the charges, has pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $3 million and he remains in police custody.

A woman who identified herself as the teen’s mother told NBC Los Angeles that “he’s a good boy,” adding that the girls whom her communicated with told him “they were older.”

Estrada-Davila is due back in court in September.

