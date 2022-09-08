Teen Murder Suspect's Disappearance Was Allegedly a Sham, and Victim Was Mom's Ex: Docs

The father of a Washington State teenager accused of killing his mother's ex-boyfriend apparently called the police after speaking to the 16-year-old high school football player, and informed them of the boy's alleged involvement.

In a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office allege Gabriel Michael Davies' father called detectives on Sept. 2, and told them "Gabe was involved" in the shooting death of Daniel McCaw.

According to the document, McCaw, 51, was Davies' mother's ex-boyfriend. He was killed by a single gunshot to the head. He was also stabbed several times in the abdomen.

Davies' father allegedly told police "his son was approached by the victim's 'biker buddies' to steal something from the victim's residence," the affidavit explains. "He further stated that they threatened his son with harm if he didn't do it."

According to the father's account as outlined in the affidavit, Davies, along with Justin Yoon, also 16, allegedly "developed a 'plot' to steal the item from a safe." According to the father, both boys went to McCaw's home the night of August 28 — gaining access to the residence through a doggy door.

According to the affidavit, Davies' father told detectives it was Yoon who stabbed and fatally shot McCaw while his son was in the garage, retrieving the unspecified item from the safe.

Davies allegedly told his father the bikers abducted him days later, and assaulted him inside a Chevy Suburban. "His son told him that the motorcycle club members took his shirt and shoes and then purposely went through his truck, looking for whatever item had been stolen."

The affidavit alleges Davies told his dad he never ended up taking the item from the garage.

The affidavit further alleges that surveillance camera footage recovered from McCaw's residence shows "young skinny males" leaving his home together on August 28. The footage also appears to show the suspects leaving the area with several items they'd carried from the garage and home, according to the affidavit.

Yoon's father, the affidavit reads, also approached investigators after learning of his son's alleged involvement in the crime.

McCaw was found dead on Sept. 2, after concerned cowokers informed authorities he had failed to show up for work for four straight days.

Davies had been reported missing on August 31, and was found by police on Sept. 1, wearing only a pair of shorts. Detectives now believe he was never missing at all.

Davies initially "told a detective that he could not remember what had happened to him, or where he had been during his disappearance," the affidavit alleges.

Davies and Yoon are both charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is unclear if Davies and Yoon have entered pleas to their charges or have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.