'Teen Mom' 's Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail for DUI Weeks After Marrying Cheyenne Floyd

Davis reportedly faces 120 days in L.A. County Jail, four days of community labor and 60 months of probation for DUI

By
Published on October 13, 2022 12:12 PM
Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis
Zach Davis and Cheyenne Floyd. Photo: Zach Davis/Instagram

Teen Mom's Zach Davis is facing jail time in connection with his June 2020 DUI arrest.

Earlier this month, Davis, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in the L.A. County Jail, four days of community labor and 60 months of probation, according to Entertainment Tonight. He will also have to participate in an alcohol treatment program, per the outlet.

Davis pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license during his hearing and pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more, ET reported.

Despite this, he has been ordered to surrender himself at Van Nuys Courthouse West on Nov. 1, per ET.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cheyenne Floyd Zach Davis
Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram.

Earlier this year, Davis had another brush with the law upon returning from his and then-fiancée Cheyenne Floyd's Mexico vacation.

According to a report by TMZ, the Teen Mom OG star's future spouse was taken into police custody at Los Angeles International Airport in January. The arrest came after a customs agent discovered that Davis had outstanding warrants against him for violating his probation for past theft and DUI offenses. He was briefly held before being released.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Zach Davis with son Ace and Cheyenne Floyd's daughter Ryder. Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

An airport police officer confirmed to PEOPLE that Davis was arrested on Jan. 3.

Davis and Floyd were married last month in a friends-and-family-themed wedding at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California, according to Page Six.

The pair dated on and off for a few years before revealing they were back together in October 2020. Two months later, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram at the time. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

Cheyenne is also mom to 5-year-old Ryder, with ex Cory Wharton.

In April 2021, the couple got engaged at Floyd's baby shower. "Speechless... We said Yessss!" she wrote at the time. "Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!"

