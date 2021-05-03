Abdulwahid and Abdirahman Abdulaziz were described on a GoFundMe page as "good kids with good grades" who were dedicated to their religion and loved basketball

2 Teen Mo. Brothers Were Murdered After Ramadan Service by Sibling, Who Is Then Killed by Police

Two teenage brothers were murdered Friday night after attending a Ramadan service in Kansas City, Mo., and authorities there say their killer — also their older brother — is now dead.

Hanad A. Abdiaziz, 25, was killed on Saturday in a confrontation with Kansas City Police, who had been searching for him since the night before, when they say he fatally shot his younger brothers: Abdulwahid and Abdirahman Abdulaziz.

A motive for the killings of Abdulwahid, 16, and Abdirahman, 14, remains under investigation.

The brothers were murdered returning home from a Ramadan service at the Somali Center of Kansas City.

Police received the first calls about Friday's shooting at around 11:30 p.m.

The boys' bodies were found outside an apartment building.

Hanad A. Abdiaziz Hanad A. Abdiaziz | Credit: Kansas City Police Department

The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two young lives were taken last night as two teens were shot returning home from Ramadan services at their mosque in Historic Northeast KC," reads a Twitter post from the police department.

On Saturday, police asked the public to be on the lookout for Hanad A. Abdiaziz.

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect was located.

"Officers attempted to make contact [with] the suspect, but the suspect presented a short barreled rifle," reads a Twitter post from the Kansas City police. "An officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect. Officers immediately performed life saving measures. Suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help pay for the brothers' funerals.

Family members spoke to the Kansas City Star, saying the shooting was "out of nowhere."

The two victims were "good kids with good grades" who wanted to be leaders in the mosque, they said.