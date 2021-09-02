Student Killed in North Carolina School Shooting, Teen Suspect in Custody

The victim was identified as William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr.

One high school student is dead following a shooting Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Authorities have identified the victim, who was shot shortly after 12 p.m., as William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The student, whose age was not provided, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities revealed at a press conference Thursday.

Investigators and first responders were at the school not long after the first 911 calls came in.

The suspect, believed to be a fellow student at the school, fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

After five hours scouring the surrounding area, officials caught up with the juvenile suspect.

His name has not been released. Police say the boy in custody is 15.

Speaking to the media, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., said that he was among the first to respond to the active shooter call.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I haven't cried in a while, but I've been crying since I left the hospital," Kimbrough said.

Classes were canceled on both Thursday and Friday, and will resume Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper also spoke to reporters after the shooting.

"This is a pain and a fear that no child or parent should ever have to confront simply by having a child go to school," Cooper said. "School is a place of learning and growth and we have to do everything we can to keep them free of threats and violence."