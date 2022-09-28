Teen Killed, Multiple Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia High School Football Field

"This is horrifying what is happening out here," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a press conference Tuesday

By
Published on September 28, 2022 12:05 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock (12989252d) Police barricade off the area after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church on in Vestavia, Ala Church Shooting, Vestavia, United States - 16 Jun 2022
Photo: Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting after a high school football scrimmage in Philadelphia Tuesday.

The tragic event reportedly took place when the students were heading home after a scrimmage game between three high schools which ended around 4:30 p.m. according to NBC News.

"I'm absolutely outraged. I"m shocked and frankly, I'm a little shaken," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference, per NBC. "This is horrifying what is happening out here."

"Four of those students were transported to local hospitals. Unfortunately, one of them, a 14-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. The fifth student was treated here for a graze wound. Very active scene still at this point in time," he continued.

"We have at least two shooters that opened fire on these group of students that are pretty much finishing up a game," Krasner added.

Mayor Jim Kenney showed his concern on Twitter: "Our administration will work with @PHLschools to ensure the Roxborough High School community gets the support they need to help students manage the trauma of losing a classmate," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boat in front of Philadelphia Skyline with Park Boardwalk, Philadelphia
Philadelphia. Jumping Rocks/UIG via Getty Images

"There are no words for what transpired earlier tonight," added the mayor, who signed an executive order banning firearms and other deadly weapons from Philadelphia's playgrounds and recreation centers on Tuesday.

"Another young life has been cut short and others injured by needless violence. Tonight, a family will begin to grapple with the loss of their loved one," he continued

"I'll say it again: schools, rec centers, and public spaces must be safe places. That's why I signed an Executive Order today to ban guns at our @PhilaParkandRec sites. This violence must stop and the cowards who use these weapons must be held accountable."

Related Articles
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
12-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots 13-Year-Old at Oakland School During 'Deadliest Week'
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Officer Foster Philadelphia cops shot
2 Philadelphia Police Officers Released from Hospital After Being Shot During July 4 Festivities
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Activist Maxwell Frost, 25, Wins Florida Primary, Paving Path to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council meeting, in Uvalde, Texas
Uvalde Mayor Says He Fears a 'Cover Up' in Texas DPS Investigation of School Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Person of Interest Taken into Custody in Connection to July 4 Parade Shooting in Highland Park
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin Says 'Everybody' on 'Rust' Set Knows 'Exactly What Happened' in Accidental Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Thomas J. Siderio Jr.
Philadelphia Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed 12-Year-Old in Back Charged with Murder: D.A.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 24, 2022, after a gunman shot dead 18 young children at an elementary school in Texas. - US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for Americans to stand up against the country's powerful pro-gun lobby after a gunman shot dead 18 young children at an elementary school in Texas. "When, in God's name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," he said in an address from the White House. "It's time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: it's time to act." (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Addresses Shooting at Texas Elementary School: 'I Am Sick and Tired of It'
Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022 Shooting at Robb Elementary School kills 19 students and 2 teachers. Early stages outside the school. Credit: Uvalde Leader News free of charge. Contact: Meghann Garcia: mgarcia@ulnnow.com 830 278 3335
Heartbreaking Photos Show Terrified Students in Uvalde Escaping Through Elementary School Windows
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois
Kamala Harris Calls for Greater Gun Control During Unscheduled Visit to Highland Park 
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas School Shooting Leaves 21 Dead Including 19 Children and 2 Adults
Marcello Saldua, Matthew Garcia
2 Texas High School Seniors Killed, 2 Injured in Car Crash After Leaving Graduation Rehearsal