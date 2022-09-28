Teen Killed, Multiple Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia High School Football Field

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting after a high school football scrimmage in Philadelphia Tuesday.

The tragic event reportedly took place when the students were heading home after a scrimmage game between three high schools which ended around 4:30 p.m. according to NBC News.

"I'm absolutely outraged. I"m shocked and frankly, I'm a little shaken," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference, per NBC. "This is horrifying what is happening out here."

"Four of those students were transported to local hospitals. Unfortunately, one of them, a 14-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. The fifth student was treated here for a graze wound. Very active scene still at this point in time," he continued.

"We have at least two shooters that opened fire on these group of students that are pretty much finishing up a game," Krasner added.

Mayor Jim Kenney showed his concern on Twitter: "Our administration will work with @PHLschools to ensure the Roxborough High School community gets the support they need to help students manage the trauma of losing a classmate," he wrote.

"There are no words for what transpired earlier tonight," added the mayor, who signed an executive order banning firearms and other deadly weapons from Philadelphia's playgrounds and recreation centers on Tuesday.

"Another young life has been cut short and others injured by needless violence. Tonight, a family will begin to grapple with the loss of their loved one," he continued

"I'll say it again: schools, rec centers, and public spaces must be safe places. That's why I signed an Executive Order today to ban guns at our @PhilaParkandRec sites. This violence must stop and the cowards who use these weapons must be held accountable."