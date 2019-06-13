Teen Who Killed Her Mother by Stabbing Her 60 Times Says 'I Do Miss My Mom' as She's Sentenced

An Indiana teen who fatally stabbed her mother has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Chastinea Reeves was sentenced by a Lake Superior Court judge as part of a plea deal, the Chicago Tribune, WGNTV and NWI Times report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the hearing, the teen told the judge she regretted murdering her mother.

“If I could go back, I wouldn’t do it,” Reeves said. “I do miss my mother.”

In Feb. 2017, Reeves’s mother, Jamie Garnett, 34, was found dead in their Gary home she had been stabbed 60 times. An AMBER Alert was issued for Reeves, then 15, who was located and taken into custody, Fox32 reported at the time.

Chastinea Reeves

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

She was charged with murder and in May pleaded guilty, accepting a plea deal, according to the Tribune.

“Your being young doesn’t impress me. You knew better. You knew better than this,” Judge Diane Boswell told Reeves Wednesday.

It’s unclear what motivated Reeves to kill her mother.

RELATED ARTICLE: Scholar Was Decapitated by Ex-Student After He Lured Her Into Car Claiming He Was Cop

The teen’s grandmother spoke during the hearing, saying her granddaughter had no criminal record before she killed her mother, her daughter.

“I don’t know exactly what to say,” Rosemary Cruz, asking for her granddaughter to receive some therapy, NWI Times reports.

RELATED VIDEO: Murder on Newberry St.

“Something’s wrong,” Cruz said. “Something snapped. I hope she can get some type of help mentally to get through what she has done.”

Reeve’s attorney, John Cantrell, could not be reached for comment Thursday.