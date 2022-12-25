Teen Killed in Mall of America Shooting Remembered as 'Most Loving and Caring Person,' 5 Arrested

The teenager who was killed in Friday's shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America has been identified by family, and five people have been arrested in connection with the his death.

Johntae Hudson, 19, was identified by family as the victim. In a GoFundMe fundraising page, Johntae's sister, Janayea Hudson, remembered her brother as "the most loving and caring person to his family and friends."

She added that Johntae, 19, "radiated positive and fun energy and his smile lit up the room" and was "an overall great person." Janayea also said that she and her family now "want to give him the funeral he deserves."

On Saturday, five people were arrested, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced in a Facebook post.

Two of the suspects are adult males and three are juvenile males, authorities said. All five suspects were booked on charges of second-degree murder, and the two adult males have been identified as Taeshawn Adams Wright and Deandre Antioun Depratto.

It's not immediately clear if any of the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys.

The Bloomington Police Department told multiple outlets on Friday that officers in the area responded after they heard gunshots on the first floor of the Mall of America's Nordstrom store just before 8 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one male had been shot multiple times and a bystander's jacket had been grazed by a bullet, Hodges said during a Friday night news conference, CNN and the Associated Press report.

The police chief said the shooting happened when an altercation between a group of five to nine people escalated. He added that the shooting itself lasted 30 seconds, multiple outlets reported.

A lockdown was put in place at the mall after the shooting until about 9:10 p.m. Friday, at which point the shopping center announced on Twitter that all guests should leave and that it would close for the night.

The investigation remains ongoing.